Haj 2023: 100 UAE frontline heroes head to Makkah for pilgrimage

They worked on the frontlines in the health sector during the Covid-19 outbreak

— AFP

By WAM Published: Sat 24 Jun 2023, 11:26 PM

Under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and the Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Authority, a delegation from the Frontline Heroes Office has left Abu Dhabi International Airport for Makkah to perform the Haj rituals in collaboration with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments and under the support of the ERC.

In recognition of their efforts in defending society, the Haj mission comprises 100 heroes who worked on the frontlines in the health sector during the Covid-19 outbreak.

