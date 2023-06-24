UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Millions gather for record-breaking Haj pilgrimage

Over two million worshippers from 160 countries brave scorching heat to surpass last years limited attendance due to Covid-19

by

Ehaab Qadeer

Published: Sat 24 Jun 2023, 4:10 PM

Last updated: Sat 24 Jun 2023, 4:20 PM

READ MORE:

Ehaab Qadeer

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

Tech Mahindra Global Chess League kickstarts today

article

Tech Mahindra Global Chess League kickstarts today

Former Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza; former five-time world chess champion, Viswanathan Anand; former Australian Cricketer, Steve Waugh; Sameer Pathak, CEO, Global Chess League; and Indian actor R. Madhavan were among those that attended the grand opening ceremony in Dubai

article