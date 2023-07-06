UAE President, Vice-President witness swearing-in of new investment minister

Dubai Summer Surprises and Sharjah Summer Promotions attract residents and visitors in droves
Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi was sworn in today as the UAE's Minister of Investment in a ceremony that has been attended by the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Also present was Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.
During the ceremony at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed congratulated Alsuwaidi and wished him every success in his new role, noting that investment is a priority area within the UAE's comprehensive development strategy.
Alsuwaidi's appointment comes as the country establishes the Ministry of Investment.
The President reaffirmed that the new ministry's aim is to enhance the country's economic standing by fostering an environment that makes the UAE an attractive destination for investment. This, he said, will contribute to the UAE's ongoing sustainable development and economic growth in the coming years.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid reiterated that the ministry's goal is to continue building upon the solid foundations of the UAE's investment environment and further enhance its competitiveness to ensure that the country remains a global destination for investment and a major player in the global investment arena.
