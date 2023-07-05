UAE records highest-ever foreign direct investment at Dh84 billion

The Emirates become the fourth largest recipient in the world despite 12% decline in FDI inflows globally

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 2:38 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Jul 2023, 2:48 PM

The UAE recorded Dh84 billion in foreign direct investment in 2022, the highest in the country’s history, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report released on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, revealed that the country achieved record figures despite a decline of 12 per cent in FDI inflows globally.

“The UAE has taken the lead in global investments coming to the region... The United Nations report also confirmed that the UAE is the fourth largest recipient of new investments in the world, with a total of 997 projects, after the US, Britain and India, recording an increase of 80 per cent in new projects compared to the preceding year,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.

