UAE to set up investment ministry, Sheikh Mohammed announces

Published: Mon 3 Jul 2023

The UAE will set up an investment ministry to be headed by Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, it was announced on Monday. The new ministry will develop the country's investment vision, boost prospects and enhance procedures and legislation.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the Cabinet meeting at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The new ministry will develop the country's investment vision, stimulate the investment environment internally, and enhance competitiveness to ensure that the country remains a global destination for investment and a major player in the global investment movement.

The UAE already enjoy a high level of trust of foreign investors as the country was the first in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) in the Kearney 2023 Foreign Direct Investment Index.

Dubai also retained its No. 1 spot globally for attracting Greenfield FDI projects in 2022, achieving 89.5 per cent year-on-year growth in total announced FDI projects, while total FDI capital surged 80.3 per cent, according to the latest data from the 2022 Financial Times ‘fDi Markets’ report.

Dubai FDI Monitor’s data earlier revealed that the total estimated FDI capital flowing into Dubai in 2022 was Dh47 billion compared to Dh26.07 billion in 2021. An estimated 38,447 jobs were created through FDI projects in Dubai in 2022 compared to 24,932 jobs in 2021.

Dh200 billion investment in renewables

The Cabinet also approved the updated national energy strategy to triple the contribution of renewable energy over the next seven years.

Sheikh Mohammed announced Dh150 to Dh200 billion investments between during the same period to ensure that the growing electricity demand is met amidst rapid economic growth.

The Cabinet also approved a national strategy for hydrogen – which has recently emerged as one of the most important types of clean energy – to consolidate the country's position as a producer and exporter of low-emission hydrogen over the next eight years by developing supply chains and establishing hydrogen oases. In addition, a specialised national centre for research and development of the hydrogen sector will also be established in the country.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its latest UAE report that the UAE Energy Strategy envisages an investment of Dh600 billion in clean energy and renewable to modernize infrastructure capable to support energy transition and increase energy efficiency to reduce energy demand.

Financial Stability Council established

Sheikh Mohammed also revealed the establishment of the Financial Stability Council to enhance and protect financial stability, monitor the risks and deal with any financial crises in order to maintain the growth and development of the national economy.

“Today, the UAE is a global financial centre that enjoys the confidence of tens of thousands of financial institutions and millions of investors around the world. Our goal is to strengthen and consolidate this trust and maintain it in a way that serves our supreme national economic interests,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.

