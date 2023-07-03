UAE: Adnoc Gas awards nearly Dh5 billion contract for new pipeline to Northern Emirates

Investors betting the upward trend will continue have history on their side
Adnoc Gas on Monday said it awarded $1.34 billion (Dh4.9 billion) in contracts to Petrofac Emirates and the Consortium between National Petroleum Construction Co. and C.A.T International Ltd. for the expansion of its natural gas pipeline network.
The new pipeline will extend Adnoc Gas’ existing pipeline network from approximately 3,200 kilometres (km) to over 3,500km, enabling the transportation of higher volumes of natural gas to customers in the Northern Emirates. This strategic pipeline extension will drive further growth for Adnoc Gas as it continues to supply sustainable gas supplies in the UAE in support of the company’s strategy to increase its market share and enhance its customer base.
Ahmed Mohamed Alebri, Chief Executive Officer of Adnoc Gas, said: “Our strategic network expansion will bring the advantages of lower-cost, sustainable and cleaner gas to more locations across the UAE by enhancing industrial access to natural gas, a cost-competitive and lower-carbon intensive fuel. The expanded pipeline will drive further growth for Adnoc Gas and our shareholders as we deliver on our mandate to achieve gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.”
As part of Adnoc’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme, which aims to enhance the UAE’s local value chain by encouraging local manufacturing and supporting local industries, over 70 per cent of the contracts’ value is expected to flow back into the UAE economy.
