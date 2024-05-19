Reportage Properties showcases latest projects at Acres

An artist's impression of Reportage Properties' Verdana project in Dubai.

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 3:55 PM

Reportage Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer, is participating in the activities of the first edition of the Acres Real Estate Exhibition in Dubai, being held at the Dubai World Trade Center from May 16 to 19.

The Reportage Properties’ portfolio includes 35 projects in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

Reportage said the exhibition provides an ideal and distinctive platform to support real estate developers and investors by promoting their real estate projects.

he real estate sector benefit from the UAE major urban and economic renaissance in general and the rmirate of Dubai in particular. The UAE government provide facilities, initiatives and legislation to stimulate investment and encourage investors.

Reportage Properties is looking forward to showcase their latest real estate projects inside and outside the UAE, the most prominent of which is the Verdana project in Dubai, located in the Dubai Investment Park and includes a wide range of townhouses consisting of 2-3-4 bedrooms with service facilities. They will also showcase the Montenapoleone project in Cairo, Egypt, and the Silvana project in Turkey. The company will also update visitors about future residential projects to be launched in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, including the Selena project on Yas Island, and the Royal Park project in the city of Abu Dhabi. More than 40 of the largest local real estate companies are taking part in the Acres real estate exhibition, including developers and real estate investors from Dubai, the Middle East and the world. They share experience and knowhow about more than 120 of the most important and latest real estate projects that are being presented for the first time in all the seven emirates.

The exhibition, which extends over an area of 6,000 square metres, offers investors and buyers of real estate units, a wide range of investment options and opportunities, which vary between residential, commercial, industrial and land slots.

The exhibition make many competitive and exclusive offers, including various installment plans and medium- and long-term payment and financing plans. All stakeholder and partners cooperate to introduce a real business environment through tackling different types of real estate complexes.