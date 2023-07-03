UAE approves first licence for self-driving cars

700kg of 'methamphetamine' powder were concealed within a cargo ship originating from an Asian country
The UAE has approved the first licence of its kind for self-driving vehicles to run on the country’s roads. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted on Twitter that WeRide has been granted the licence.
The company will test different types of autonomous vehicles that will redefine the future of mobility in the UAE.
According to its website, WeRide is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with centres in Abu Dhabi, among other cities. It conducts autonomous driving research and operations in over 26 cities around the world.
“WeRide offers a ... product mix of Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper and Advanced Driving Solution, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, environmental services and acting as a solution provider,” its website says.
