Sheikh Saif bin Zayed wowed by Dubai Police's driverless patrols

These vehicles, developed by creative national talents, are mobile operation rooms equipped with cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 1:47 PM

Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has reviewed an innovative Emirati project featuring Autonomous Patrol vehicles, which promises to revolutionise public safety and security.

It was unveiled during a meeting at the Ministry of Interior's Council of Happiness and Positivity.

These vehicles, developed by creative national talents from Dubai Police, are mobile operation rooms equipped with cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies. They serve as a groundbreaking solution to enhance the security in society, offering services that include the identification of criminal behaviour and direct transportation.

During the four-day World Police Summit, held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Police showcased the latest advancements in autonomous vehicle technology. Among the notable introductions were the M01 and M02 autonomous patrol vehicles, designed to patrol highways and communities across the emirate.

These autonomous patrol vehicles are the result of collaboration between Dubai Police and Metropolis, with the prototypes currently in the development stage. It is anticipated that the vehicles will hit the roads later this year or early next year, marking a significant step forward in the application of autonomous technology to enhance public safety in Dubai.

The M01 autonomous vehicle, featuring a built-in drone, will be deployed on highways to monitor speed limits and serve other security purposes. Equipped with multiple cameras, it can also scan individuals' faces and share the collected data with relevant authorities, ensuring swift and accurate identification of potential suspects.

In the event of an accident, the autonomous vehicle will deploy its drones, enabling Dubai Police officials to gather visual information to assess the situation on the ground. With advanced features such as face recognition and behaviour analytics, the vehicle can identify and analyse suspicious individuals, aiding in investigations.

Additionally, the smaller M02 autonomous patrol vehicle will be deployed in communities to ensure public safety and security on a localised level.

