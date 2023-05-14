Now, driverless abras in Dubai: RTA announces trial of autonomous electric boat

Pak embassy in Abu Dhabi hosts delegates of FinTech companies
Dubai started the trial operation of a driverless electric abra, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced. The traditional boat — a common sight in the Emirate's waters — can carry eight riders.
The autonomous vessel was manufactured locally at the RTA’s Al Garhoud Marine Maintenance Centre. Its design retains the heritage identity of abras.
The initial journey of the driverless abra took place from Al Jaddaf to the Festival City station on the Dubai Creek.
Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said: “The autonomous electric abra boasts superb features highlighted by zero carbon emissions, lower operating and maintenance costs (by up to 30 per cent), and the elimination of noise compared to diesel-powered models.
"It is equipped with two electric motors with a maximum speed of seven knots. It has an autonomous control system and four lithium batteries that ensure an operating time of seven hours. The RTA adopted new technologies in designing the structure … and used fibreglass in the hull to reduce its weight.”
ALSO READ:
Pak embassy in Abu Dhabi hosts delegates of FinTech companies
The Emirates has hosted nationals from around 26 different countries after being evacuated on these planes, which have carried 997 people since April 29
'It is an honour to be part of this great campaign, and a delight to see the community-wide response to it,' says CEO
New system will allow 'ship operators and workers in maritime companies to obtain their needs seamlessly at the touch of a button'
Clause-by-clause guide is meant to assist readers with gathering the government’s intention and aid in interpreting the law
According to the agreement, a 10-day ceasefire will enable delivery of relief supplies and humanitarian aid
One nurse says that the job is demanding, requires a lot of hard work but is very rewarding as one gets to make a difference in the lives of people
The two were returning to Dubai from Al Ain after a day trip when the husband dozed off while driving