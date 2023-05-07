Dubai: RTA announces opening of two smart customer service centres

Flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rain have killed at least 129 people in the African country
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has inaugurated two ‘smart’ customer happiness centres that provide automated services without human intervention. The two centres in Al Manara and Al Kifaf deliver customer services using smart devices.
These centres will offer services like vehicle and driver licensing and parking. The Kifaf centre will offer services 24/7.
“The conversion of the customer happiness centres in Al Manara and Al Kifaf into smart ones is part of the RTA's plan to evolve these centres into fully smart and hybrid centres,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA.
The authority plans to transform six customer happiness centres into smart/hybrid ones by 2025.
“The plan entails the transformation of the Al Twar customer happiness centre into a smart one in the first half of this year, followed by Umm Ramool … which will become a hybrid centre in 2024. Additionally, Deira and Al Barsha customer happiness centres are scheduled for migrating to hybrid ones in 2025,” Al Tayer added.
Smart centres have been designed in accordance with “top global customer service practices”.
Customers can interact with the RTA's call centre staff via video chat technology, ensuring instant services as well as support and guidance.
Al Manara Centre features smart kiosks, website, apps, service consultants, and video chat facilities. “The comprehensive improvements seen by the centre included increasing the number of services offered from 72 to 239 and boosting operational efficiency. It is anticipated that the number of transactions processed by the centre will rise from 23,000 in 2022 to 45,000 by the end of this year,” the RTA said.
