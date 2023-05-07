Dubai: RTA announces opening of two smart customer service centres

The authority plans to transform six customer happiness centres into ‎smart or hybrid ones by 2025

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has inaugurated two ‘smart’ ‎customer happiness centres that provide automated services without human intervention. The two centres in Al Manara and Al ‎Kifaf deliver customer services using smart devices.

These centres will offer services like vehicle and driver licensing and parking. The Kifaf centre will offer services 24/7.

‎“The conversion of the customer happiness centres in Al Manara and Al Kifaf ‎into smart ones is part of the RTA's plan to evolve these centres into fully ‎smart and hybrid centres,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of ‎Executive Directors of the RTA.

The authority plans to transform six customer happiness centres into ‎smart/hybrid ones by 2025.‎

‎“The plan entails the transformation of the Al Twar customer happiness centre ‎into a smart one in the first half of this year, followed by Umm Ramool … which will become a hybrid centre in ‎‎2024. Additionally, Deira and Al Barsha customer happiness centres are scheduled ‎for migrating to hybrid ones in 2025,” Al Tayer added.‎

Smart centres have been designed in accordance ‎with “top ‎global customer service practices”.

Customers can interact with the ‎RTA's call centre staff via video chat technology, ensuring instant ‎services as well as support and guidance.

Al Manara Centre features smart kiosks, website, ‎apps, service consultants, and video chat facilities. “The comprehensive‎ improvements seen by ‎the centre included increasing the number of services offered from 72 to 239 ‎and boosting operational efficiency. It is anticipated that the number ‎of transactions processed by the centre will rise from 23,000 in 2022 to ‎‎45,000 by the end of this year,” the RTA said.

