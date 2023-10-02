Dubai announces new law on official emblem; up to Dh500,000 fine for misuse

Residents take to different activities as weather cools down in the country
Dubai must have its own distinct emblem — “one that mirrors its values and principles” — according to a new law announced on Monday. This emblem is the property of the emirate of Dubai, safeguarded by law number 17 of 2023 and its regulations.
The law was issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai.
The emblem can be used across government facilities, documents and websites, and during official events. Private entities may utilise it, provided they obtain prior approval from the Dubai Ruler or his representative.
The improper use of the emblem may lead to imprisonment of between three months and five years. A fine ranging between Dh100,000 to Dh500,000 may be slapped on violators of the law.
Individuals must “completely discontinue” its use within 30 days unless they obtain prior approval to extend usage. Exceptions include government entities or those granted permission to use the emblem.
The Chairman of Dubai's Ruler Court shall issue the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of the law that is effective from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.
