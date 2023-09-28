UAE President announces new department replacing multiple govt entities

To be eligible, companies must be fully independent, privately held, have 30 or more full-time employees, be 7 years old or younger, be headquartered in country
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued a law establishing the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi.
The objectives of the department are to provide Abu Dhabi Government entities services that enhance human capital and digitisation; deliver digital government services; and drive cooperation to enhance efficiency and productivity across government entities.
The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi will replace the Department of Government Support, Human Resources Authority – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi School of Government, and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, with Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi as an affiliate entity.
ALSO READ:
To be eligible, companies must be fully independent, privately held, have 30 or more full-time employees, be 7 years old or younger, be headquartered in country
Three others ride away with luxury vehicles
Rogers flew as high as 15 metres thrice to demonstrate the capacity of his self-made suit
Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Al Maktoum awarded Dr Mohammed Ghanem Al Rumaihi with the honour of the Media Personality of the Year
Authority reminded residents that the deadline to subscribe to the plan is October 1, failing which a Dh400 fine applies
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, issued an Emiri decree
Motorists have been advised to drive carefully and remain cautious
Dubai residents will be getting a public holiday on September 29 to mark the occasion