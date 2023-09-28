UAE President announces new department replacing multiple govt entities

The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi will enhance human capital and deliver digital government services, among other aims

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed, Ramadan, Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan

by Web Desk Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 8:42 PM

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued a law establishing the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi.

The objectives of the department are to provide Abu Dhabi Government entities services that enhance human capital and digitisation; deliver digital government services; and drive cooperation to enhance efficiency and productivity across government entities.

The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi will replace the Department of Government Support, Human Resources Authority – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi School of Government, and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, with Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi as an affiliate entity.

ALSO READ: