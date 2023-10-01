We learned ‘speed at work’ from China: Sheikh Mohammed tweets in Chinese; shares rare video clip

Dubai: Meet the university student tackling food insecurity in Nigeria by transforming his graduation project
Formally established as a business in 2021, Al Zira’a Tech was first conceived when Farouk was in the final year of his Bachelor's degree
The UAE Vice-President has shared a rare footage from his visit to China 30 years ago as he congratulated the country’s leaders and people on their 74th National Day.
Wishing the Chinese further prosperity and peace, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted a heartfelt message in Chinese.
Taking to Platform X, he posted: “We share longstanding strategic and cultural ties with China, and we look forward to strengthening our relations and cooperation for a better future for both of our peoples and the world.”
In a video message, he highlighted how the region’s relationship with China dates back thousands of years.
Referring to a network of routes used by traders for centuries, Sheikh Mohammed said: “The Silk Road connected the East to the West and the West to the East. Our ancestors were open to the world as we are a trading country.”
He also drew parallels between Shanghai and Dubai.
“There are similarities between Shanghai and Dubai. We learned from China the concept of ‘speed at work’; therefore we accomplish fast,” he said.
The accompanying clip shows how Dubai built its manmade islands, the Palm Jumeirah and The World in record time.
He also referred to the time he visited China 30 years ago along with the late Sheikh Zayed on an official trip.
“Later on, I visited China three times in a year. I like the country and I like its people,” he said.
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also posted a message in Chinese. He said the UAE is proud of its “historical and strategic relationship” with China and looks forward to more cooperation.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, said China is the UAE’s largest trading partner. The UAE, in turn, is China's top non-oil trade partner in the Arab world.
“Last year, we witnessed a 27 per cent growth in non-oil trade, reaching Dh284 billion between the two countries. Together, we share numerous common goals and aspirations for the future. We are actively working towards strengthening this relationship economically, commercially, and culturally. We wish the Chinese people continued prosperity and growth,” he posted on X.
ALSO READ:
Formally established as a business in 2021, Al Zira’a Tech was first conceived when Farouk was in the final year of his Bachelor's degree
The 27 outlets of Mister Baker will welcome delivery boys with a special gift packet on their birthdays for the entire year
Motorists have been advised to adhere to road laws, ensuring the driver as well as others safety
The Minister added that the UAE seeks to strengthen food production to combat world hunger, which impacted 783 million people last year
The Crown Prince met with the Serbian President as well Hungary's Prime Minister
The authority urged residents to secure valuables and install surveillance cameras
The supermoon is also called the 'Harvest Moon' because of its occurrence at the start of autumn
The Ruler praised his lifetime of loyal service to his country and its people