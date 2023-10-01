We learned ‘speed at work’ from China: Sheikh Mohammed tweets in Chinese; shares rare video clip

UAE Vice-President draws parallels between Dubai and Shanghai as he congratulates China on its National Day

by Sahim Salim Published: Sun 1 Oct 2023, 1:25 PM

The UAE Vice-President has shared a rare footage from his visit to China 30 years ago as he congratulated the country’s leaders and people on their 74th National Day.

Wishing the Chinese further prosperity and peace, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted a heartfelt message in Chinese.

Taking to Platform X, he posted: “We share longstanding strategic and cultural ties with China, and we look forward to strengthening our relations and cooperation for a better future for both of our peoples and the world.”

In a video message, he highlighted how the region’s relationship with China dates back thousands of years.

Referring to a network of routes used by traders for centuries, Sheikh Mohammed said: “The Silk Road connected the East to the West and the West to the East. Our ancestors were open to the world as we are a trading country.”

He also drew parallels between Shanghai and Dubai.

“There are similarities between Shanghai and Dubai. We learned from China the concept of ‘speed at work’; therefore we accomplish fast,” he said.

The accompanying clip shows how Dubai built its manmade islands, the Palm Jumeirah and The World in record time.

He also referred to the time he visited China 30 years ago along with the late Sheikh Zayed on an official trip.

“Later on, I visited China three times in a year. I like the country and I like its people,” he said.

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also posted a message in Chinese. He said the UAE is proud of its “historical and strategic relationship” with China and looks forward to more cooperation.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, said China is the UAE’s largest trading partner. The UAE, in turn, is China's top non-oil trade partner in the Arab world.

“Last year, we witnessed a 27 per cent growth in non-oil trade, reaching Dh284 billion between the two countries. Together, we share numerous common goals and aspirations for the future. We are actively working towards strengthening this relationship economically, commercially, and culturally. We wish the Chinese people continued prosperity and growth,” he posted on X.

