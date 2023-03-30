From Saudi crown prince to Pakistan PM, world leaders congratulate UAE's new VP, Abu Dhabi CP

Soon after the appointments were announced, the President received phone calls and messages from heads of state and top government officials

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 5:42 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 5:45 PM

Congratulatory messages poured in from around the world a day after the UAE announced its new Vice-President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and deputy rulers.

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Wednesday issued new resolutions and decrees, appointing Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as UAE Vice-President and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince. He also named Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.

It wasn't only the Gulf leaders who expressed their warm wishes. Soon after the announcements were made, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif posted a message.

“Heartfelt felicitations from the people and the government of Pakistan on the appointment of His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan as the Vice President of the UAE. May this new chapter be filled with success and prosperity for the UAE and its people," Sharif tweeted.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also called Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to congratulate him on the new leadership appointments.

"Erdoğan prayed to the Almighty Allah that these appointments would contribute to the country's development and progress, wishing the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity," state agency Wam reported.

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman had earlier sent a cable of congratulations to the UAE President, wishing all the new appointees success in serving the country.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also received a phone call from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who expressed his optimism that these appointments would provide impetus for the Emirates' progress.

Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa also sent a congratulatory message on behalf of his country's leadership, wishing the UAE further progress and prosperity.

