UAE: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed appointed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed issues Emiri decree on the new appointment

By WAM

Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 10:23 PM

Last updated: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 10:44 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued an Emiri decree appointing Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

