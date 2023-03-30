'Excited about the future': UAE citizens congratulate Sheikh Mansour, Sheikh Khaled

Officials, prominent journalists hail these appointments as a positive sign of country's commitment to stability and continuity in its leadership

Photo: WAM

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 1:35 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 2:02 PM

Emirati influencers, journalists, and officials have shared their sincere congratulations as the UAE President made new leadership appointments. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as UAE Vice-President and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.

Raja Al Mazrouei, a digital transformation leader and financial technology executive, posted on LinkedIn: “I am excited about the future of the UAE with the recent appointments of Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Khaled.

"Sheikh Mansour has extensive experience in government, having previously served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. He is well-known for his dedication to advancing the UAE's economic and social development, and his appointment to this new role is a testament to his leadership abilities."

She added: “Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed brings a wealth of experience to his new role as the Crown Prince. He has held several key positions in the UAE government and private sector, and his appointment strongly indicates the UAE's commitment to investing in its future leaders."

She highlighted how this was a significant step towards the continuity and sustainability of the UAE leadership. “These appointments are a positive sign of the UAE's commitment to stability and continuity in its leadership. The UAE has always been a forward-thinking nation with a strong emphasis on innovation and progress; these recent changes are no exception.”

‘We celebrate with you’

Emirati journalist @M_Almuzaki posted on Twitter in Arabic: “Parents and grandchildren celebrate you, and your glory continues to shine. Our beloved capital thrives under your vision. We are proud of you, Crown Prince, protector of our past and creator of our hopes for tomorrow. Congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed on his appointment as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.”

Mission to serve

Retired UAE Air Force Major General Abdulah Alhashmi congratulated the laders for the trust placed on them by the UAE President. “We pray to God to guide and help them in their mission to serve and benefit the UAE,” he tweeted.

