'The march continues': Sheikh Mohammed congratulates new UAE Vice-President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Sheikh Mohammed called them leaders of the new generation

By Web Desk Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 11:58 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 12:24 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday, congratulated the newly appointed leaders of the country.

Sheikh Mohammed called them the leaders of the new generation and wrote on Twitter: "I congratulate my brother Sheikh Hazza, Sheikh Tahnoun, Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Khalid bin Muhammad for the confidence of the President of the State. In you and your brothers, the leaders of the new generation, the march continues."

The UAE President today issued new resolutions and decrees, appointing a Vice-President, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and two Deputy Rulers in the UAE Capital.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appointed Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as UAE Vice-President. He will serve the office along with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The UAE President, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, also issued an Emiri decree, appointing Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Khaled is Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

Sheikh Mohamed also appointed two Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai also congratulated the new leaders. He wrote: "I congratulate my brothers Sheikh Hazza, Sheikh Tahnoun, Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Khaled, the precious confidence that the President of the State has bestowed upon them.. National leaders who carry Zayed's legacy and idea. We ask God for success in serving our country and our people."

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed issued the resolution with the approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council, the country’s highest constitutional authority that consists of Rulers of all seven Emirates.

