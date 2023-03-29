UAE President appoints Sheikh Mansour as Vice-President

Sheikh Mohammed will also remain the Vice-President of the country

Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued resolutions, with the approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council, to appoint Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of Presidential Court, as UAE Vice-President, alongside His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mansour was appointed as Minister of Presidential Affairs in 2004 after handling the Presidential Court and the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. In 2006, he was assigned to chair the Ministerial Development Council and the Emirates Investment Authority in 2007.

He is also the Chairman of the Ministerial Development Council, the Emirates Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi Fund for Development. He is a member of the Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council and sits on the boards of numerous investment institutions.

He also chaired the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department since 2006, The National Archives in 2000, Abu Dhabi Development Fund in 2005, and Board of Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority in 2005.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan was born on November 21, 1970 in Abu Dhabi, where he studied until high school. He continued his studies in the United States, and received a Bachelor's degree in International Relations in 1993.

In 1997, Sheikh Mansour was appointed as Chairman of the Office of his late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a post he held until Sheikh Zayed's sad demise in November 2004.

In the same month, Sheikh Mansour was appointed as the Minister of Presidential Affairs, a ministerial portfolio created following the merging of The Office of HH the President and The Presidential Court to form the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. In May 2009, with the formation of the new Cabinet, HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed was appointed Deputy Prime Minister, a position he holds to date. In July 2022, Sheikh Mansour was named Minister of the Presidential Court, following the Federal Decree issued by the President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

