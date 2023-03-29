UAE President appoints Sheikh Hazza and Sheikh Tahnoun as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi

The President also appointed Sheikh Mansour as Vice-President

By WAM Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 10:17 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 10:48 PM

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued two Emiri decrees appointing Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed has also appointed Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of Presidential Court, as UAE Vice-President, alongside His Highness Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

