‘New generation leaders, right choice’: Sheikh Mohammed, UAE Rulers congratulate new Vice-President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

They are confident that the country's journey to greater heights will continue, thanks to the leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Wam file photo

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 3:48 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has led tributes as the UAE President made new leadership appointments.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced the appointment of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan as UAE Vice-President and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on Wednesday. He also appointed Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the newly appointed leaders of the country. "I congratulate my brothers Sheikh Hazza, Sheikh Tahnoun, Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed for the confidence of the President of the State. In you and your brothers, the leaders of the new generation, the march continues."

Realising the aspirations of the leadership

Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates lauded Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed’s “great efforts throughout the journey of the UAE”.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Quwain, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah highlighted how Sheikh Mansour had contributed to realising the aspirations of the leadership for the progress and prosperity of the UAE.

They wished the Vice-President success in performing his duties and supporting the efforts of the Union to consolidate its pillars and achieve the aspirations of its leadership and people.

They also expressed their sincere congratulations to Sheikh Khaled for winning the confidence of the President. They wished Sheikh Khaled success in leading the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to advanced positions in all fields and further prosperity.

‘May Allah guide them’

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stressed that the President had made the “right choice”. He assured that the journey of the Union will move forward “strongly” towards achieving its goals during the next 50 years.

“We all stand by His Highness as brothers and sons, united by the love of the UAE and the willingness to give continuously and spend what is precious and valuable for its sake, and we are united by the goal of working tirelessly so that its flag remains always lofty,” said the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

He said the country’s journey of giving and achievement continues with greater will and determination, thanks to the directives and leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

‘’Today, we are glad to extend our sincere congratulations and blessings to Their Highnesses the Sheikhs on winning the trust of the wise leadership. We hope that Almighty Allah guide their steps forward and empower them to perform their duties for the good of the UAE, and to raise its position under the wise leadership and insightful vision of the President.”

