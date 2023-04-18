Filipino expats in UAE with roaming SIM cards must register by April 26 under new law

Dealing with rough seas and emergencies that can come up during voyages makes following the obligations of the holy month challenging yet rewarding
Filipino expats in the UAE who are using roaming SIM cards from back home have only a few days left to register their mobile numbers under the new law issued by the Philippine government.
Local authorities have confirmed that no extension will be given: All Philippine SIM cards — including those used overseas — should be registered by April 26.
Those who fail to comply will have their numbers deactivated. Certain fines and imprisonment will also apply to those caught violating key provisions of the law. (Read more about the penalties below.)
Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 11934 — also known as An Act Requiring the Registration of SIM Cards — in a ceremony held in Malacañan Palace in October 2022. With an aim to curb text scams, cybercrimes, terrorism, and other criminal activities, the law took effect on December 27.
The three telco operatoes in the Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc., Smart Communications Inc., and DITO Telecommunity — have already rolled out registration platforms.
Ivan John Uy, secretary of the Philippines' Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), had earlier said those who are out of the country "will receive a text message from the telcos themselves, ‘please go to this site or open the app'."
For Filipino expats who will be going home soon — and are planning to buy new SIM cards — will be able to get deactivated SIMs. They may sign up through an online registration platform provided by the telco provider.
Here are the details that must be provided:
Any of these ID cards or documents can be presented:
Foreigners will have to provide:
Tourists' SIM cards will have only a 30-day validity and can be extended if they can present an approved visa extension.
Here are the links for SIM card registration:
Unregistered SIM cards will be deactivated automatically. However, more violations have been laid out as part of the law. Here are some of them:
