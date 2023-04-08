UAE: 5 Filipino expats arrested over TikTok video

The Philippine consul-general in Dubai called on Filipinos to respect the UAE's customs and be mindful of what they post on social media

By Kirstin Bernabe-Santos and Angel Tesorero Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 2:33 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 2:38 PM

Five Filipino expats in the UAE were arrested in Sharjah after reportedly posting an indecent video on the popular social media platform TikTok. The Philippine Consulate-General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates told Khaleej Times that they are closely monitoring the case.

The Filipinos had uploaded a video "just for fun" and had no idea it can get them into legal trouble, according to a report on Philippine media. "They were mistaken for prostitutes," said a sibling of one of the suspects.

Renato Dueñas Jr., Philippine Consul-General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said they understand "that the case is still undergoing investigation by Sharjah Public Prosecution".

Dueñas assured that the mission will provide the necessary legal assistance to the expats.

"Filipinos in the UAE are advised to respect the customs of the host government and be mindful of content that they post on social media," he said.

Susan 'Toots' Ople, secretary of the Philippine government's Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), said officials are now waiting for the schedule of the court hearing.

“The UAE is strictly implementing its cyberlaw and is also very sensitive to actions against their customs and morality. Their culture is different, so we have to be very, very respectful," Ople told Philippine media.

