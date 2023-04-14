UAE-Philippines travel alert: All passengers must register in new immigration system starting tomorrow

The procedure should be completed not earlier than 72 hours before the expected arrival; airline issues a step-by-step guide

By Web Desk Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 1:03 PM

Starting tomorrow, April 15, all travellers who are flying to and from the Philippines are required to register in a new online system.

The Bureau of Immigration announced on Friday that all is set for the full-scale implementation of its e-Travel system, a single-data collection platform that seeks to "establish border control, health surveillance, and economic data analysis".

The new high-tech platform is expected to provide travellers with a "faster, more convenient" immigration procedure.

All Philippine-bound passengers and crew members must register through the website https://etravel.gov.ph/ not earlier than 72 hours before their expected arrival.

"Those who will fail to do so may be assisted by airline staff upon their arrival and before assessment by the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ)," according to the state-run Philippine News Agency.

Since the e-travel system will be replacing the paper-based departure cards, outbound Filipino passengers should register in the system 72 hours — but not less than three hours — before their flight.

Should they fail to sign up or update their e-travel record, they may do so before undergoing immigration inspection. Another option will be to fill out the departure cards at the immigration area.

From May 1, however, the Bureau of Immigration will completely discontinue the use of paper-based arrival and departure cards.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco stressed that registration, as well as updating details, in the e-Travel portal is free of charge. Passengers are urged to report any fake sites that are asking for payments.

The e-Travel platform was initially introduced at the arrival area and has been expanded to cover departing travellers.

Philippine Airlines issued a step-by-step guide:

1. Visit https://etravel.gov.ph/

2. Select “Philippine passport holder” or Foreign passport holder” according to your nationality.

3. Enter the details of your travel and your email address.

4. Enter your personal details and sign a health declaration form to complete registration.

5. Wait for your QR code to be generated then download and print/save a digital copy.

6. Present your QR code upon check-in prior to your departure or during the BOQ verification upon arrival.

