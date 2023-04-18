Philippines ex-foreign minister who stood up to China dies at 83

Since February, more than 200 people have been killed in militant attacks targeting truffle hunters or by landmines left by extremists
Albert del Rosario, the Philippines' former foreign minister who stood up to Beijing in the South China Sea, has died at the age of 83, Manila said Tuesday.
Del Rosario, who served under Philippine president Benigno Aquino from 2011 to 2016, died while en route to the United States, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement that did not specify the cause of death.
Born in Manila in 1939, he went on to graduate with a degree in economics from New York University and later became a fierce critic of China.
Del Rosario was "a staunch advocate of protecting and advancing national security and promoting the rights and welfare of Filipinos", the foreign ministry said.
"He was a consummate diplomat and an inspiring leader who led the DFA with integrity and unwavering commitment to public service," Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo tweeted.
Relations with Beijing soured during his tenure, which was marked by a fierce standoff in 2012 in Scarborough Shoal, a chain of reefs and rocks 240 kilometres (150 miles) west of the main Philippine island of Luzon.
He was behind two prominent legal cases against Beijing, including a 2013 case at an international tribunal that eventually struck down China's claims to most of the resource-rich South China Sea waterway.
Del Rosario continued his criticism of China after leaving office by holding public forums organised by his think tank and writing opinion columns in local newspapers.
In March 2019, del Rosario filed a complaint against Chinese officials at the International Criminal Court, alleging "crimes against humanity" over the supposed environmental fallout of Beijing's activities in the South China Sea.
The complaint was eventually dismissed because China is not a state party to the Rome Statute that established the court.
Months after filing the ICC case, he was denied entry to Hong Kong in what critics called retaliation for his criticism of Beijing.
Since February, more than 200 people have been killed in militant attacks targeting truffle hunters or by landmines left by extremists
Excavations find terracotta bull heads and a figurine of Eros riding a dolphin that shines new light on religious life and rituals of the ancient Greek city
Expert says apart from high fever, cold and cough, the Arcturus variant causes eye disease, which was not seen in earlier waves
The woman died six days after she was admitted to hospital with 60 per cent burns
Rishi Shah, Shradha Agarwal ran a health tech company that sold advertising space on monitors installed in doctors' offices to pharmaceutical firms
Despite lowering the country's growth projection to 5.9 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier, World Economic Outlook figures revealed India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy in the world
US President to highlight American role in ending bloodshed 25 years ago with Good Friday Agreement, while towns gear up to welcome him as he dives into his Irish ancestry
Not scared or intimidated by the saffron party's tactics of taking away my MP 'tag' or my official residence, says the Congress leader during a roadshow in Wayanad