Dubai: When will Expo City Mall open to public?

New shopping centre will have more than 190 retail and food and beverages outlets, 1,000-plus parking spaces

File. Expo City Dubai.

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 11:54 AM

Dubai's master developer Emaar will soon welcome shoppers to Expo City Mall with a gross leasable area of 385,000 sqft. The mall will have more than 190 retail and food and beverages (F&B) outlets, 1,000-plus parking spaces.

The new shopping centre will be accessible through Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Expo Road, Jebel Ali Road and Dubai Metro to support high volume of visitors. According to the developer, Expo City Mall is set to open doors to visitors early next year. However, it will be smaller than Emaar’s other shopping malls such as The Dubai Mall and Dubai Hills Mall.

Expo City Dubai is a 15-minute city offering an abundance of activities and amenities for residents, including 10km of cycling tracks, a 5km running track, children's playgrounds, 45,000sqm of parks and gardens, as well as access to educational and cultural institutions, entertainment venues, office buildings, recreational facilities, dining options, and event spaces. To date, approximately one-third of the Expo City Dubai site has been built.

A number of new residential projects are coming up in the area as the population of Dubai South continues to expand. Recently, two new sustainable developments Expo Valley and Expo Central were launched to meet growing demand.

Part of Emaar’s South masterplan, the upcoming mall will cater to over 5,000 residential units which are located in the close vicinity and around 400,000 residences within 8km distances.

The upcoming mall will be a major attraction and shopping destination for people exploring the Expo City as the site is set to be a major tourist as well as MICE (Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) destination in the coming years with millions of people visiting the site.

Reopened on October 1, 2022, many experiences of Expo City will be free for the visitors with no entry tickets needed to access the site for people to relive their experiences of the world’s greatest show.

However, visitors have to buy tickets for some attractions. Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion started receiving visitors from September 1. Tickets cost Dh50 per person per pavilion. Garden in the Sky — the rotating observation deck — costs Dh30 per ride.

The six-month-long Dubai Expo 2020, previously known as District 2020, concluded on March 31, 2022 and it recorded more than 24.1 million visits.

ALSO READ: