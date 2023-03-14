First look at new Expo City Dubai residences: Now, buy homes starting at Dh1.2 million

The first phase of the project to be completed by January 2026

KT photo/M. Sajjad

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 5:19 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 5:35 PM

Dubai's Expo City has unveiled a plan for sustainable living with prices of homes starting at Dh1.2 million as the developers are transforming the site into a residential district.

The development will be completed in phases and the first phase will have a residential complex within Expo City and Expo Valley.

"We are focused on the growth of Expo City and part of that is the development of residential components and office components. We have open events, museums, and restaurants,” said Ahmed Al Khatib, chief development and delivery officer, at Expo City Dubai.

KT photo/M. Sajjad

“Now we are building two major projects – Expo Mangroves with 1,2 and 3 bhk (bedroom, hall, kitchen), located within the Expo City just 60 metres from the surreal water feature. Other attractions are at negligible distances,” added Al Khatib.

The construction of the projects has already begun, and the developers plan to complete the project's first phase by January 2026.

Al Khatib said that great efforts have gone into the planning stage as the developers have carefully considered providing high-quality buildings using high-standard sustainable materials. “We are targeting LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) gold, targeting the future need of living, where residents will work and study from home and outdoors,” said Al Khatib.

Expo Valley

This surreal residential community will be built along a nature reserve which will feature a wadi and different terrain. It will also consist of wildlife, with gazelles raoming around the community. The starting price of a townhouse is expected to be between Dh3.5 million to Dh12 million.

The focus of Expo Valley is based on the outdoors and living in nature which offer a high standard of sustainability. “We offer 532 units ranging from villas, townhouses and semi-detached villas. Our townhouses will consist of 3 and 4 bedrooms, with villas ranging from 5 to 6 bedrooms,” said Al Khatib.

KT photo/M. Sajjad

He highlighted that the cars will have an entrance from the basement and will not be seen within the community. “We will have a tunnel for vehicles to enter the community, and parking will be provided in the basement of the residential unit,” he explained.

The landscaping and other things for this project are taken care of carefully. “As we are targeting LEED gold, the power consumption will be far lower than any other business. We have a wadi, which will stretch nearly a kilometre, and residents can enjoy activities like hiking, and also enjoy the water bodies around,” said Al Khatib.

KT photo/M. Sajjad

The design of the Expo Valley is called folded earth and the land's topography is developed so that, when you are sitting on the terrace, you can enjoy the vision which is not blocked by buildings.

The booking for the units will start on Wednesday at the newly-opened sales centre in the Sustainability District of Expo City.

ALSO READ: