Hiking trails, roaming gazelles, car-free lanes: 5 reasons to live at Expo City Dubai

The sustainable villas and townhouses overlook a nature reserve and lake, which creates a unique topography

Expo City Dubai has launched the first phase of Expo Valley and Expo Central – its new residential developments that would redefine urban living within the smart, sustainable, people-centric city of the future. The construction of the projects has already begun, and the developers plan to complete the project's first phase by January 2026.

Great efforts have gone into the planning stage as the developers have carefully considered providing quality living and constructing the buildings using high-standard sustainable materials. But what makes living at Expo City Dubai unique?

Wadi within the community

The community will have a wadi between the residential units. This one-kilometre wadi will feature different landscapes and terrain with a water body and rocky topography where residents can go on a hiking trail within the community. The wadi will create a microclimate that lowers temperatures and provides a natural buffer against noise and dust.

Watch gazelles

Residents will get to watch the native wildlife within the community and witness gazelles roaming around.

Folded earth design

The topography of the land design is called a folded earth, said Ahmed Al Khatib, chief development and delivery officer at Expo City Dubai. When a resident sits on the terrace, he/she can enjoy the landscape as far as the eyes can go without any blocked views or building causing obstructions.

Car-free zone

Featuring car-free lanes and dedicated tracks for cycles and e-scooters, Expo Valley is a community peppered with recreational, educational, and wellness opportunities. The entire road network will be underground. Residents can access the main Expo City attractions through a pedestrian, cyclist, and autonomous vehicle corridor.

Lower temperature

Expo Valley combines care for the planet with its residents' health, well-being, and happiness. Its stylish, sustainable villas and townhouses overlook a nature reserve, lake, and wadi. Its unique topography creates a micro-climate that lowers temperatures and provides a natural buffer against noise and dust.

