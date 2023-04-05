Ramadan in UAE: Communal iftar at Expo City Dubai shows true spirit of holy month

Visitors share food, drink, stories and experiences at communal tables that unite people from across the world

by Wam Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 6:54 PM

Expo City Dubai’s communal tables are offering visitors a chance to share an array of dishes while also bringing together different nationalities, cultures and ages, strengthening community spirit, fostering closer bonds and encouraging greater acceptance during the holy month.

As the Ramadan cannon signals the end of the day’s fast and the time for iftar, visitors share food, drink, stories and experiences at tables that unite people from across the world.

Circled within the Surreal water feature (Water falls) experience or weaving through the Mobility District, the communal tables are an experience worth savouring.

A truly collaborative initiative, iftars are prepared by leading chefs including Rohit Ghai, serving his signature Punjabi-inspired dishes, and Athanasios Kargatzidis from the award-winning Baron restaurant, delivering Lebanese delicacies.

Diners can also enjoy authentic Arabic dishes from Saudi Arabia’s popular Dukhnaah restaurant and irresistible sweet treats from Chef Kimberly Lin of Lilly’s Cafe.

