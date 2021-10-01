Expo 2020 Live: Philippine coral reef-inspired pavilion is officially open

Filed on October 1, 2021 | Last updated on October 1, 2021 at 12.32 pm

Khaleej Times is bringing you all the action live from the venue today. Stay tuned!

All roads, Metro and bus routes lead to Expo 2020 Dubai today, as it ushers in the world for the greatest show ever. The venue's three giant gates are now open — exactly 2,864 days of meticulous planning, will and self-belief after the UAE won the bid to host the region's first World Expo.

Our journalists are fanned out across the three thematic districts of the Expo — Mobility, Sustainability and Opportunity — to bring you all the action live to your mobile and desktop screens. Stay tuned!

ALSO READ:

>> Expo 2020 opening gala: World's greatest show now open; as it happened

>> Expo 2020 Dubai tickets: Prices, special offers, who can enter for free

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus rides for visitors from 18 locations across UAE

Latest updates:

11.56pm

Special silver coins issued

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Friday announced the issuance of silver coins that feature Expo 2020’s official mascots.

This is the second commemorative coin produced to mark this global event. The first gold and silver commemorative coins were issued on the occasion of the UAE hosting Expo 2020.

The Central Bank will issue 2,020 silver coins, each weighing 40 grams.

11.41am

Philippine pavilion enchants visitors

Inspired by coral reefs, the Philippine pavilion is now officially open.

Filipinos from across the UAE gathered around the Bangkota (coral reef), getting a first glimpse of the ‘flying sculptures’ and mythical creatures crafted by some of the country’s renowned artists.

The mesmerising interiors are another story altogether. Take a look:

11.23am

Breathtaking water feature

Water, earth and fire form the ‘Expo 2020 Water Feature’ — one of the most stunning attractions on site.

Giant sheets of water tumble down 13-metre-high vertical walls. By night, the water will defy gravity and flow upwards, organisers had said earlier.

Situated between Al Wasl Plaza and Jubilee Park, the Expo 2020 Water Feature combines the elements of water, earth and fire.

The 153 individual waves range from glistening sheets to bursts of water that literally leap from the walls as they make their dramatic descent to the plaza below.

Visitors can walk to the base of the falls to see how the water disappears through the stone.

At the feature’s centre is a “mysterious circle of fire” that produces enormous bursts of flames in hues of red, green and yellow.

11.10am

Taste of Qatar

Performers participated in a traditional dance at the Qatar pavilion, which opened today.

Inside the pavilion, the walls have been transformed into giant screens that showcase the country's vision for the future, as well as innovation, technology, sustainability and the upcoming FIFA World Cup in 2022.

#Qatar’s pavilion at #Expo2020Dubai, created under the theme ‘Qatar: The Future is Now’, reflects the country's pioneering position in leading change, considering its vision and experiences.



Catch all the action from the first day of #Expo2020Dubai here: https://t.co/b225s8ACve pic.twitter.com/54bU0U1VYR — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) October 1, 2021

Meanwhile, six totems have also been erected, mirroring the display on the walls.

The Qatar pavilion was designed and built on an expedited timeline of just five months. The pavilion’s sharp, sweeping form makes reference to the country's coat of arms. It features two crossed, curved swords, encompassing a dhow and an island with palm trees. The design aims to translate these cultural elements to capture movement, mobility, strength, and tradition.

Inside the Qatar pavilion, the walls have been transformed into giant screens that showcase the country's vision for the future, as well as innovation, technology, sustainability and the upcoming FIFA World Cup in 2022.



Live blog: https://t.co/dwlN9EK3bW



Nandini Sircar/KT pic.twitter.com/Y6lmZPjJzD — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) October 1, 2021

The pavilion occupies a site of approx. 960 square metres and accommodates a total built area of approx. 620 square metres.

10.54am

Weekend plans: Set!

Abu Dhabi-based teacher Mary Mendoza has got herself an October pass and plans to visit the mega fair every weekend.

10.43am

Explore the Expo on wheels

You can rent cycles on the go around the Expo 2020 site, with 23 stations set up for visitors to book and use the bikes.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Friday that Careem has stationed 230 bicycles to tour the exhibition facilities. The cycles can be booked via the Careem Bike app.

10.36am

Sheikh Mohammed visits Expo site

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has arrived at the Expo 2020 venue.

A tweet by the Dubai Media Office said the Dubai Ruler is currently inspecting the Expo headquarters. He is accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

He will visit the pavilions of the UAE, USA, China and Kazakhstan on day one.

10.16am

The Thai story

The Thailand pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is their biggest yet, in the country's history of participating in world expositions over the last 150 years. Take a look at the gorgeous facade:

9.51am

Expo 2020 monument unveiled; features names of 200,000 workers carved in stone

The Expo 2020 Dubai team has paid a touching tribute to workers who helped bring the event to life.

A monument dedicated to the workers has been unveiled at the Expo site and it celebrates more than 200,000 workers from around the world.

Inspired by the Moon’s metamorphosis in eclipse, the cylindrical columns also reference the traditional science of cartography and the fine engineering seen in astrolabes from the Islamic world.@expo2020dubai #Expo2020



Video: Neeraj Murali/KT pic.twitter.com/DAdL7vGq9g — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) October 1, 2021

ALSO READ:

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Here are some quick facts

9.43am

Excited faces are everywhere

These female tourists have travelled all the way from Saudi Arabia for the Expo!

9.38am

Smooth security process

As part of security checks, visitors are asked to place their belongings in trays as they walk past scanning gates. The process takes no more than a few minutes and operations are being handled efficiently, say reporters on the ground.

9.17am

First arrivals

Journalists from around the world have descended upon the Expo 2020 site this morning and have gathered at the media plaza to collect their accredited passes ahead of the first full day of the mega event.

One level up, people are being ushered in through different queues, as they enter the site with their camera equipment.

Announcements are being made at regular intervals for visitors to keep their vaccine cards handy as they enter the Expo site.

As the temperature outside hovers around the 30°C mark, visitors continue to arrive before the day's events begin.

Designated lanes have been segregated with orange ribbons, as a significant number of the Expo staff pleasantly guide people in.

Visitors to the site are recommended to wear comfortable clothing and shoes, and carry water bottles to avoid dehydration.

8.56am

Live from the venue

Watch KT journo Abdul talk about why this Expo is so important :

8.32am

Take the shuttle bus... or walk!

Shuttle buses at the Mobility car park run every 5 minutes, but with the venue just five minutes away, you can head over on foot too.

8.26am

Excitement is in the air!

With a promise from the Ruler of Dubai himself that Expo 2020 will be an "unprecedented" event, anticipation is high for the mega fair.

At the entrance to the #MobilityDistrict at #Expo2020Dubai



Stay tuned to catch all the action on the first day ot #Expo2020 pic.twitter.com/tjL5snRlXr — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) October 1, 2021

8.20am

All aboard!

KT journalists Nandini Sircar and Neeraj Murali have boarded the Metro, which opened at 8am — two hours before its usual operating schedule.

8.11am

All roads lead to Expo

The Metro is, of course, not the only way to get to the world's greatest show. Watch KT journo Abdul Karim Hanif talk about driving down to the site this morning.

8am

Train ride to remember

Today, October 1, marks a major milestone in the Expo journey, as Route 2020 launches its first official journey for the general public.

A massive area has been allocated at Jebel Ali Station for underground parking and commuters who wish to take the train can avail of this facility to park their cars free of cost.

Roads were devoid of traffic as usual this morning — but, no doubt, they will soon get busy as the UAE gears up for an action-packed weekend.

Today also marks the first full day of the Expo after the inauguration of the site that held its gala, star-studded opening ceremony on Thursday evening.

The anticipation has reached fever pitch as we head to the mega event, which is a voyage of hope, invention and collaboration with several architectural marvels.

Route 2020 runs from Al Rashidiya station on the Red Line to Expo 2020 station. The fare cost Dh7.5. Metro users can also top up their Nol cards if they wish to avoid standing in the queue.