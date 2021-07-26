First look: What the India pavilion has in store for Expo 2020 Dubai By Anjana Sankar Published on July 26, 2021 at 18.02

Located at the ‘Opportunity District,’ it is one of the largest pavilions at the Expo.

1 of 12 With less than three months to go for Expo 2020 Dubai, excitement is building up for the world fair that will attract the world to the Emirate, starting October 1.

Here is a sneak-peak into the India pavilion, dubbed as a ‘glittering jewel’ of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Built on a plot of 4,800 square metres, and located at the ‘Opportunity District,’ it is one of the largest pavilions at the Expo. Photos: Supplied

2 of 12 From Indian state governments to corporates, the India pavilion will showcase a modern, robust India — high on technology, while simultaneously exhibiting the beauty of Indian art, culture, and cuisine during the 183 days that the event will run.

Expo 2020 Dubai will witness mega Diwali and Holi celebrations.

3 of 12 A grand four-level structure that is divided into various themes, the India pavilion will showcase the country’s achievements over the last 75 years, its innovative technologies and business opportunities, as well as its cultural diversity and ancient treasures.

From age-old yoga to India’s foray into space, the pavilion will bring alive a vibrant and ambitious India.

4 of 12 The façade is made up of 600 individual blocks capable of kinetic movements symbolising the theme, ‘India on the move’.

A two-storey plaza next to it has a circular roof modelled after the ‘chakra’ on the Indian flag.

5 of 12 During the day, the façade will showcase different moving patterns to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence. Seventy-five different stories have been identified for 25 weeks. In the evenings, the façade will turn into a vibrant show with light and projections.

6 of 12 The India experience inside the pavilion has been designed under 11 themes. On the ground floor, visitors can journey through space, with displays showcasing India’s growing strength in space technology and its plans for the future.

7 of 12 Located beyond the space display is the yoga and wellness story — a legacy of the country's 5,000-year-old civilisation. The pavilion will depict India’s contribution to health and wellness through yoga and traditional forms of medicine like Ayurveda.

8 of 12 The first floor of the pavilion brings visitors to the endless colours of India with its mesmerising variety of art and culture. The pavilion will also showcase the immense tourism potential and the natural beauty of the country.

9 of 12 The theme of the second floor is ‘never ending opportunities’. As the name indicates, it is meant for the world to see the unlimited opportunities that India has to offer.

The India-UAE and Digital India stories will also be featured here. On the third floor, visitors can see local household names like Lulu, Aster and Malabar Gold and Diamonds.

10 of 12 India being a nation of festivals, the pavilion will also offer visitors a sneak-peak into the pomp and colours of the country's various cultural and religious festivals.

11 of 12 A state-of-the-art conference hall at the pavilion will host conferences and trade meets. Experts and think-tanks will also discuss and debate questions and concerns regarding living in a post-pandemic world. There are restaurants, open theatre souvenir shops in the open plaza.