Expo 2020 monument unveiled; features names of 200,000 workers carved in stone

The monument celebrates the work of more than 200,000 workers from around the world.

Monument designed by renowned London-based architect Asif Khan

The Expo 2020 Dubai team has paid a touching tribute to workers who helped bring the event to life. A monument dedicated to the workers has been unveiled at the Expo site and it celebrates more than 200,000 workers from around the world.

The Workers’ Monument, designed by renowned London-based architect Asif Khan, features every worker’s name carved into stone structures. Inspired by the Moon’s metamorphosis in eclipse, the cylindrical columns also reference the traditional science of cartography and the fine engineering seen in astrolabes from the Islamic world.

The colonnade, comprising columns cut from a single monolithic block, is located along the main walkway of Expo’s Jubilee Park. It reflects a spirit of collaboration that is deeply rooted in the UAE and underpins the vision and ethos of Expo 2020.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai, unveiled the monument.

“We wanted to honour the incredible work of more than 200,000 workers and their contribution to Expo 2020 Dubai. Each and every one deserves to be known, with our sincere thanks and praise, for their tremendous efforts.

“Their dedication to their work has been integral to creating this historic event, the most inclusive World Expo ever. Thanks to your efforts, the planet is able to come together, at a time when international cooperation is most needed, with the collective aim of achieving a better future for us and for future generations.”

240 million working hours

Since ground was first broken on the Expo site in 2015, the 200,000-plus workforce drawn from across the globe has completed in excess of 240 million working hours. They helped transform what was once a huge expanse of desert into the striking world-class site it is today.

