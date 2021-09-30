Expo 2020 Dubai: Walk through fog, trek in the snowy Alps at Swiss pavilion

Enjoy red carpet welcome as movie-like entry sets the tone for the experience

Want to hike up the Swiss Alps? Or take in the timeless natural beauty of the world’s favourite tourist destination?

Well, you can experience all that right here in Dubai - just visit the Swiss pavilion at Expo 2020. The pavilion in the Opportunity District aims to inspire one and all to act for a better world.

A movie-like entry sets the tone for a visit to the pavilion. As you walk through the gates, you are covered in a sea of fog, and as you emerge from it, a jaw-dropping view of the astounding Swiss Alps greets you.

While Switzerland is known across the world for its natural beauty, the country has also made a mark for its innovations and fine products. The pavilion strives to showcase Swiss ingenuity for the world to see.

The pavilion, which makes a bold architectural statement, reflects key aspects of the Swiss culture, natural attractions and innovations, through three sections.

A red carpet welcome awaits visitors to the pavilion. As you walk in holding your sun umbrella, you can interact with your own reflected image on the façade of the pavilion.

The second act is all about nature. Here one can walk uphill through a sea of fog, to emerge on the other side where an artistic interpretation of a panoramic mountain view dazzles you. Finally, the section will apprise visitors of the various tourist attractions and travel opportunities that the country offers.

The third act reflects the facets of an urban, sustainable and creative environment - reflecting the country’s position in innovation and competitiveness.

These three sections help tell the story of Switzerland’s strengths and opportunities, and its unmatched pedigree in education, research, innovation and business.

The journey ends with an interpretation of an Arabic landscape, including a wadi with seating elements made of recycled concrete and a majlis.

You can indulge in Swiss chocolates at the Sprungli Boutique and café on the ground floor. Additionally, if you want to savour some exotic views of Expo 2020 Dubai while sipping on some cool beverages, you can always head to the rooftop terrace bar.

