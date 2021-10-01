Expo 2020 Dubai: Here are some quick facts

The opening ceremony was a symbol of what is to come over the next six months

Expo 2020 Dubai opened today for the world and will run for six months until March 31, 2022, attracting millions of visitors from within and outside the UAE.

Below are some quick facts about the mega event:

>> In November 2013, Dubai won the bid to host the World Expo in 2020, making the UAE the first country in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region to ever host a World Expo.

>> In the spirit of optimism, Expo 2020 is bringing together more than 200 participants – including 192 countries, as well as multilateral organisations, businesses and educational establishments.

>> Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo in history to have a policy of ‘one nation, one pavilion’ – meaning every international participant has its own pavilion, which countless guests can visit to experience the unique beauty and culture of that nation.

>> The opening ceremony was a symbol of what is to come over the six months of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Spectacular entertainment programme came alive with the sounds, songs, tastes and experiences of 192 Country Pavilions, taking visitors on a universal journey of unity between the past, present and future – a voyage of hope, invention and collaboration.