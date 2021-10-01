Expo 2020 Dubai: Xi invites the world to experience 'Light of China'

China calls on countries to work together.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday wished Expo 2020 Dubai “full success”. The opening day of the mega event coincided with Chinese National Day.

In a video message for the opening of the China Pavilion, Xi said: “Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo held in the Middle East. Under the theme of 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future', countries have an opportunity to share their philosophies and success...and enhance dialogue and cooperation. This shows the importance of the Expo.”

Stressing that the present time is full of challenges and hope, Xi called for greater cohesion across the globe.

“Where should the future of humanity be headed? China’s answer is to call on the people of all countries to work together; respond to the call of the times; strengthen global governance; pursue innovation-driven development; and advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.”

Highlighting the ‘Light of China’ pavilion, he said: "The pavilion showcases China’s achievements in areas such as space exploration, information technology, modern transportation, artificial intelligence and smart living.

“China is ready to enhance exchange and cooperation with other countries to seize the opportunities for innovation-driven development and actively promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. I wish Expo 2020 Dubai full success.”

Chinese Ambassador to the UAE Ni Jian, in an online reception to mark the national day, noted the country’s active participation in the Expo.

“The ‘Light of China’ is a smart combination of traditional Chinese elements and modern technology. It focuses on global issues such as innovation and opportunities, communication and cooperation, development and sustainability — and promotes China’s proposals to seek common development and build a community with a shared future for mankind. I would like to take this opportunity to wish the Dubai World Expo a complete success, and invite all the guests to visit the China Pavilion," Ni said.

