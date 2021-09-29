Expo 2020 Dubai: China pavilion to showcase tech, arts prowess
A panda robot called Youyou will welcome visitors at the China pavilion and show off some tai chi moves
The Chinese pavilion at Expo 2020 is reflective of the nation being the engine of world economic development, the Consular-General of China has said.
In commemoration of the 72nd National Day of China on October 1, Li Xuhang on Tuesday invited people to visit the Chinese pavilion: Light of China at the Expo 2020 Dubai, “to experience in person the innovation and opportunities China has created for the world.”
A panda robot called Youyou — accompanied by a massive lantern with flashing lights — will be at hand to welcome visitors with calligraphy chops at the pavilion and show off some tai chi moves.
Xuhang said that China and the UAE share the same development philosophy, policies and objectives.
“China, the engine of world economic development and the UAE, an oasis of development in the Middle East, have brought new hope not only in the recovery of ourselves, but also to that of the world through their steady social and economic development," he said.
“As China is entering a new development stage, implementing a new development philosophy and creating a new development mode, China’s long-term growth prospects will become only more consolidated and its door to the world will open wider."
Xuhang said that in recent times China and the UAE have become good friends, good brothers and good partners in development and cooperation.
“The comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the UAE has entered the ‘golden age’ of the centenary plans. As a result, the UAE’s cooperation with China has become the deepest, widest and most fruitful in the region," He said.
Earlier, Wang Guihai, chairman of the Chinese Business Council (CBC) in the UAE, had said that the Chinese pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to receive around two million (pre-pandemic estimates) visitors. The pavilion aims to showcase its technological prowess while endorsing its customary arts.
He said the global event will also help “attract more overseas enterprises to the UAE and open new opportunities for Chinese businesses in the emirates.”
