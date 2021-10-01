Expo 2020 Dubai: UAE Central Bank issues commemorative coin, costs Dh662
Weighing 40 grams, the coin features Expo 2020's official mascots
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) on Friday announced the issuance of silver coins that feature Expo 2020’s official mascots.
This is the second commemorative coin produced to mark this global event. The first gold and silver commemorative coins were issued on the occasion of the UAE hosting Expo 2020.
The Central Bank will issue 2,020 silver coins, each weighing 40 grams. The front face of the coin will feature Expo 2020’s mascots and Dubai’s most prominent landmark.
The backside of the coin will feature the nominal value, surrounded by UAE's name in both Arabic and English. All issued commemorative coins will be available for sale via the Expo 2020 official stores as well as the New Zealand Mint’s website.
They will be offered for sale at a price of $180 (Dh662). The coins will not be available for sale at the Central Bank headquarters and branches.
Expo 2020 will take place from October 1, 2021, until March 31, 2022. The event will see the participation of 191 participating nations and millions of visitors from across the world.
