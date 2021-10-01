Expo 2020 Dubai: Bike your way around venue
The cycles can be booked via the Careem Bike app
You can rent cycles on the go around the Expo 2020 site, with 23 stations set up for visitors to book and use the bikes.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Friday that Careem has stationed 230 bicycles to tour the exhibition facilities. The cycles can be booked via the Careem Bike app.
Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO, Public Transport, RTA, said, “Bike sharing is a great way of getting around inside the Expo venue. We also encourage visitors to reach the Expo using public transport modes like the Dubai Metro, buses and taxis as they are well integrated to ease mobility.”
Careem CEO and co-founder Mudassir Sheikha said: “Careem is proud to actively participate in supporting Expo 2020 for more effortless mobility. We have a mission to simplify and improve people's lives, which includes offering a zero-wait time service and offering a frictionless experience.
With this in mind, we are pleased to have the opportunity to bring local communities and tourists closer to this momentous occasion.”
