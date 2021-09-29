Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus rides for visitors from 18 locations across UAE

RTA deploys 203 Rider buses to make up to 358 trips per day

Free bus rides will be offered to visitors of Expo 2020 onboard the Expo Riders buses from 18 locations across the UAE.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai said the bus rides will be offered from three locations in Abu Dhabi, two in Sharjah and one location each in Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Al Ain. The RTA has deployed 77 buses to lift visitors from these nine locations.

However, the RTA said it has deployed 203 Expo Riders buses to transport visitors to the exhibition from nine stations in Dubai. Two of the bus routes will lift visitors directly from hotels near the Expo site.

The three stations in Abu Dhabi city are Abu Dhabi International Airport, Abu Dhabi Main Bus Station, Marina Mall Station, and one station at Al Ain (Al Ain Bus Station).

There are two stations in Sharjah: Al Jubail bus station and Muwaileh bus station in addition to Ras Al Khaimah bus station, Ajman bus station, and Fujairah bus station (near City Centre Fujairah). “There will be 287 trips per day during weekdays, rising to 358 trips during the weekends (Thursday and Friday),” said the RTA in a press release.

RTA had previously designated 126 Expo Riders buses to transport visitors for free directly from nine stations directly to the Expo site. The stations are - Palm Jumeirah, Al Baraha, Al Ghubaiba, Etisalat, Global Village, International City, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Mall and Dubai International Airport (Terminal 3) with 455 to 476 daily journeys.

The rides will also provide commuter service between the parking area to the three Expo Gates: Opportunity, Mobility, and Sustainability, as well as Expo People Mover to transport visitors between the Expo Gates.

Expo Riders bus service hours

Expo Riders will operate from 6.30 am and continue service for 90 minutes after the closure of Expo Gates. Passenger commuting service from the parking area (Expo Parking Shuttle) to the three Expo Gates will start at 9 am and continue for 90 minutes after the closure of Expo Gates.

Bus Service between Expo Gates (Expo People Mover) will start service at 6.30 am and continue service 90 minutes after the closure of Expo Gates. Taxi and e-hailing services will be running around the clock.