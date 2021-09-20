Expo 2020: Dubai Police learn sign language to serve visitors with hearing impairments

The mega event aspires to be the most accessible world fair in history.

An American Sign Language (ASL) programme launched by the Dubai Police will help officers welcome and serve Expo 2020 visitors with hearing impairments.

The police’s sign language interpreters will be trained under the programme, according to Brigadier Badran Saeed Al Shamsi, director of the General Department of Training.

Captain Abdullah Hamad Al Shamsi, vice-president of the People of Determination Council and head of the Sign Language Interpreters Team, explained that the programme aligns with a police strategy that is aimed at providing equal opportunities to people of determination.

“The programme is also in response to the national policy on empowering people of determination, and the ‘My Community…A City for Everyone’ initiative, which aims to make Dubai a disability-friendly destination,” Capt Al Shamsi added.

Expo 2020 Dubai aspires to be the most accessible world fair in history. The venue and all its facilities, including country pavilions, will have a variety of services for people with special needs.

Tickets to Expo 2020 are free of charge for people of determination and a 50 per cent discount is given to one accompanying person.

