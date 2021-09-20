Expo 2020: Dubai Police learn sign language to serve visitors with hearing impairments
The mega event aspires to be the most accessible world fair in history.
An American Sign Language (ASL) programme launched by the Dubai Police will help officers welcome and serve Expo 2020 visitors with hearing impairments.
The police’s sign language interpreters will be trained under the programme, according to Brigadier Badran Saeed Al Shamsi, director of the General Department of Training.
>> Dubai Police to use artificial intelligence to secure Expo 2020
>> Line-up of stars for grand Expo opening revealed
Captain Abdullah Hamad Al Shamsi, vice-president of the People of Determination Council and head of the Sign Language Interpreters Team, explained that the programme aligns with a police strategy that is aimed at providing equal opportunities to people of determination.
“The programme is also in response to the national policy on empowering people of determination, and the ‘My Community…A City for Everyone’ initiative, which aims to make Dubai a disability-friendly destination,” Capt Al Shamsi added.
ALSO READ: Free Covid PCR tests for unvaccinated ticket holders
Expo 2020 Dubai aspires to be the most accessible world fair in history. The venue and all its facilities, including country pavilions, will have a variety of services for people with special needs.
Tickets to Expo 2020 are free of charge for people of determination and a 50 per cent discount is given to one accompanying person.
DON'T MISS: Meet the original Expo residents
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
10 days to go for Expo 2020 Dubai: Your ultimate...
The fair is shaping up to be the world's greatest show. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Cops learn sign language for Expo guests with...
The mega event aspires to be the most accessible world fair in... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai volunteers complete 40,000...
More than 30,000 people across 135 nationalities, between the ages of ... READ MORE
-
Government
Sheikh Khalifa receives letter of thanks from...
UAE president had wished him on winning the presidential election;... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Leave 3-week gap between flu shot and Covid...
Free influenza vaccines will be provided to high risk individuals READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi roads to get over 700 new high-tech...
Part of the new tech that will be rolled out is a multi-target... READ MORE
-
Business
Amazon to create 1,500 new jobs in UAE
Amazon to increase the area of its delivery stations by 70% and... READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai: Pay Dh35 for additional car number plate...
Bike stands at the back of vehicles often block the visibility of... READ MORE
Aviation
UAE flights: Air Arabia's special Dh300 fares to India
20 September 2021
News
UAE: Pakistan embassy warns against these 7 Covid-related offences
19 September 2021
Sports
New Zealand cricket team arrive in Dubai after leaving Pakistan
19 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline
23 votes | 20 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies