Expo 2020 Dubai: Who is eligible for free tickets?

The six-month-long mega event will open its doors on October 1, 2021.

Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s biggest business event of the year, is less than two months away and will welcome millions of visitors from all around the world.

The six-month-long mega event will open its doors on October 1, 2021 and tickets went on sale online at expo2020dubai.com last month.

Categorised into three tiers, one-day tickets are priced at Dh95 ($26); multi-day tickets, offering unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days, are priced at Dh195 ($53), and season passes, with unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020, are priced at Dh495 ($135).

They will also be available through more than 2,500 Authorised Ticket Resellers, including online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines from 100-plus markets around the world.

But some of the visitors will get free complimentary tickets. Below is the list of people who will be eligible for entry into the Expo 2020 Dubai:

> People of determination (50 per cent discount for the companion)

> Visitors aged 60 years and above

> Children under the age of 18

> Students holding a valid ID from any academic institution in the world

> Emirates airline passengers flying to Dubai

> Emirates airline transit passengers with a layover of over 6 hours

