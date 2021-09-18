Dubai Police to use artificial intelligence to secure Expo 2020
The force has dedicated all its capabilities and smart systems to enhance the event's security measures
The Dubai Police is all set to secure the much-anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai — and they're taking a smarter approach to safety.
As the mega event draws closer, Lt-Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, said the force would utilise all available artificial intelligence techniques to secure the Expo.
From visitors’ arrival to the country until reaching the exhibition site, Al Marri said that securing the global event is one of the force's key priorities.
“Dubai Police has dedicated all its capabilities and smart systems to enhance the event’s security measures, and to provide the necessary support for the event’s service providers,” he said at the periodic meeting of the Expo 2020 Security Committee.
Al Marri also reviewed security measures for all upcoming events to be held across the venue, and inspected the latest smart technologies that have been employed by the force to secure the venue in collaboration with local and federal authorities.
He then reviewed the workflow and evaluated the work done by the committee’s teams who are involved in the three main security sectors: The Support Sector, the Operations Sector and the Criminal Investigation Sector.
Al Marri praised the committee’s efforts and stressed the importance of working as a unified team to preserve the world-class reputation achieved by the emirate in all fields.
