Expo 2020 Dubai: Meet the original residents

The sprawling site of Expo 2020 Dubai may appear to be a concrete maze with giant country pavilions and themed districts rising from a barren land located off Al Maktoum International Airport. But it may come as a surprise to many that the 4.38sqkm of land is also teeming with a variety of fauna and flora that the Expo team painstakingly preserves.

Dina Storey, Director of Sustainability Operations at the Expo, said there are countless butterflies, crows, doves, insects, lizards, cats and hares and over 20 beehives onsite. “Our sustainability strategy mandates no harm to any flora or fauna, which means everything we have on site will either be relocated or moved in a humane way or kept onsite. This is basically the strategy we have been pushing throughout,” Storey said in an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times.

“All staff at the Expo are trained to protect wildlife at the site. We rehome anything that could be harmed due to the construction. Others stay on the site and we take extra care to protect them.”

Since construction began in 2016 at the Expo site in Dubai South District, Storey said, hundreds of wildlife, including desert foxes, snakes, deers, gazelles, Arabian hares, deer and cats living on the site, have been rehomed or their habitats preserved without endangering their lives.

“We have rehomed doves and hares with their babies. We have rehomed bower sand snakes and spiny-tailed lizards which are on the list of endangered wildlife. We found them and removed them to safer places in the desert.”

Storey said Expo’s Sustainability team adopted and rehomed beehives two years ago, and now they have harvested bottles of honey from the beehives.

“We have harvested nearly hundred jars of high-quality honey from the beehives, and they are now bottled into specially designed Expo jars.” The beehives were removed by a complex operation, which involved sugar solution being sprayed on them to temporarily stop them from flying. The hive of Apis mellifera honeybees — which are not native to the UAE — were relocated to the Beekeepers Association’s Bee Garden at The Sustainable City in Dubai.

The official said Dubai Expo is aiming to deliver one of the most sustainable of World Expos, and that means sustainability is ingrained in everything they are doing. That includes preserving the ecological diversity of the place.

One of the key sustainability goals at the Expo is to protect existing ecology both within and outside project areas, and to enhance biodiversity and ecology. “One of the reasons why we have a teeming fauna and flora is because our landscape is managed without the use of chemical pesticides, herbicides or fertilisers.

Despite the massive construction happening onsite with thousands of workers rushing to meet handover deadlines before the exposition officially opens on October 1, the Expo is a safe haven for birds and insects.

For instance, a crow’s nest near the main expo office has been cordoned off with a sign board saying ‘Caution, nesting crows. Protect your head and stay safe.’

“There were complaints that the crow was attacking people. We ensured that the area was cordoned off to avoid encroaching on the crow's space. Now, every day I get reports about the baby crows,” said Storey.

“People find caterpillars eating into the leaves where we do landscaping. But I don’t care. Let them eat the leaves and turn into butterflies. The idea is not to make everything looks perfect but real,” said Storey.

