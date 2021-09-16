Expo 2020 Dubai: Free Covid PCR tests for unvaccinated ticket holders

Full list of Covid safety rules to visit the World’s Greatest Show

Covid safety will be the top priority as Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes the world for its six-month run from October 1. Millions of visitors are expected to land in the UAE for the World’s Greatest Show.

Among the enhanced safety measures to visit the world fair is that visitors aged 18 and over either be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours.

Expo 2020 Dubai issues new Covid safety rules

Here is the full list of safety protocols that will be implemented:

>> Free PCR tests

A network of testing centres across the city will be available and can be found on the Expo 2020 website. On presentation of any valid Expo 2020 ticket, alongside an Expo one-day or multi-day pass, the PCR test will be free of charge.

>> Mandatory vaccination for Expo staff

Vaccination is must for all Expo and international participant staff, volunteers, contractors and service providers.

>> Masks

Facemasks are mandatory at both indoor and outdoor venues.

>> Social distancing

Visitors will need to mainatain a two-metre distance at all times.

>> Sanitisation stations

They will be available on-site.