UAE: Fire breaks out in Al Ain factory

Fire erupted at a factory in Al Ain's Zakher area (Industrial City) this afternoon, authorities said.
In an advisory, the Abu Dhabi Police said emergency response teams from the force and the emirate's civil defence authority are currently dealing with the blaze.
Investigations are under way to determine the cause of the fire, they added. Residents are urged to obtain information only from official sources.
More to follow
