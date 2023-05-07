Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan offers condolences to family of firefighter who died while battling blaze

After multiple teams brought the fire under control on Friday, part of the roof of the building collapsed during the cooling phase, resulting in the officer’s death

Published: Sun 7 May 2023, 4:07 PM

The Dubai Crown Prince has personally visited the family of a firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum offered his condolences to the family of Dubai Civil Defence firefighter Sergeant Omar Khalifa Salem Al Ketbi, who died while battling a blaze in Al Awir.

On Saturday, Sheikh Hamdan had tweeted that Dubai would always honour the memory of Sergeant Al Ketbi. He paid rich tributes to the Dubai Civil Defence’s “brave men who selflessly put their lives on the line to protect lives, property and the safety of the country”.

Sergeant Al Ketbi, 29, was among the firefighters who responded to the blaze in Al Kabayel Centre on Friday. After multiple teams brought the blaze under control, a part of the roof of the building collapsed during the cooling phase, resulting in the officer’s death.

He had been a member of Dubai Civil Defence since September 2017.

