Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan offers condolences to family of firefighter who died while battling blaze

It occurs twice a year, when Sun is exactly overhead and there is no shadow cast by any object on the ground
The Dubai Crown Prince has personally visited the family of a firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum offered his condolences to the family of Dubai Civil Defence firefighter Sergeant Omar Khalifa Salem Al Ketbi, who died while battling a blaze in Al Awir.
On Saturday, Sheikh Hamdan had tweeted that Dubai would always honour the memory of Sergeant Al Ketbi. He paid rich tributes to the Dubai Civil Defence’s “brave men who selflessly put their lives on the line to protect lives, property and the safety of the country”.
Sergeant Al Ketbi, 29, was among the firefighters who responded to the blaze in Al Kabayel Centre on Friday. After multiple teams brought the blaze under control, a part of the roof of the building collapsed during the cooling phase, resulting in the officer’s death.
He had been a member of Dubai Civil Defence since September 2017.
ALSO READ:
It occurs twice a year, when Sun is exactly overhead and there is no shadow cast by any object on the ground
Authority affirms that all national task forces will continue to fortify country's digital space in accordance with best practices, international standards
Sheikh Mohammed also extends his wishes on the occasion, the first coronation in Britain since 1953
The Emirates has now evacuated 566 from the conflict-stricken country; priority was given to those most vulnerable, including the sick, children, elderly, women
Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Maktoum earlier took to Twitter to pay tribute to the fallen hero
Dubai charity allocates Dh3 million to support those who were unable to travel back to Sudan
Flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rain have killed at least 129 people in the African country
Sheikh Abdullah says the UAE will seek to make significant strides in its engagement with the SCO and its member states