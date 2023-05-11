Dubai: Vehicle catches fire near Jumeirah Grand mosque; police issue warning

Authorities have asked residents to exercise caution while travelling in the area

By Web Desk Published: Thu 11 May 2023, 11:35 AM Last updated: Thu 11 May 2023, 12:19 PM

Dubai Police have alerted residents and motorists about a vehicle that has caught fire on Jumeirah Street, near Jumeirah Grand Mosque, on Thursday.

Authorities took to Twitter to warn the public to exercise caution while travelling in the area. "Please be extra cautious", it said.

