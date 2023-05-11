Dubai: Vehicle catches fire near Jumeirah Grand mosque; police issue warning

According to the nature of the problem, representatives and experts from concerned ministries, agencies are involved in the coordination and response process
Dubai Police have alerted residents and motorists about a vehicle that has caught fire on Jumeirah Street, near Jumeirah Grand Mosque, on Thursday.
Authorities took to Twitter to warn the public to exercise caution while travelling in the area. "Please be extra cautious", it said.
An American participant and two Indian nationals will be driving away in luxury vehicles
Emirates labour market award was meant to attract more talent and businesses to the country
An engineer also became an instant millionaire after participating for two years
Manar Elraghy's recreations from Pirates of the Caribbean and reimagined versions of Vincent van Gogh steal the show at this year's festival
Team KT decided to ask Gen Z about the latest chat lingo. Here are some of the hilarious answers we got
First varieties that arrive in the UAE are Sindhri, Almas and Dusehri from the Sindh province and other varieties will arrive from the Punjab province
With the new platform, tenants will be able to spread their rent payments over 12 months