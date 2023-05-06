Dubai: Massive fire causes building roof to collapse, killing firefighter

Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Maktoum earlier took to Twitter to pay tribute to the fallen hero

Photo for illustrative purposes only

by Supreeta Balasubramanian Published: Sat 6 May 2023, 8:46 PM

A massive fire in Al Awir, Dubai, on Friday caused the collapse of a building roof, killing one Emirati firefighter, Sergeant Omar Khalifa Salem Al Ketbi.

A Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson said that the Operations Room was first notified about the fire in the Al Kabayel Centre in the Al Awir area at 12.32 pm yesterday (Friday). A team from the Al Mizhar Fire Station arrived at the site of the accident at 12.38pm. Additional support teams were then dispatched from the Rashidiya Fire Station and the Nad Al Sheba Fire Station to provide assistance.

Despite the Dubai Civil Defence teams bringing the fire under control, part of the roof of the building collapsed during the cooling phase at around 7.20 pm, resulting in the unfortunate demise of Sergeant Al Ketbi, aged 29. He had been a member of Dubai Civil Defence since September 2017.

Dubai leaders Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), First Deputy Ruler of Dubai took to Twitter to pay tribute to Dubai Civil Defence forces and emphasised that Dubai will always honour Sergeant Al Ketbi.

