Eid Al Adha 2023 in UAE: Abu Dhabi authority issues safety guidelines for public

'Life has changed overnight': Pakistani expat gets early Eid gift after winning Dh1,000,000 from Mahzooz
The computer engineer has been trying his luck and participating ever since the raffle draw was introduced
The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has issued safety and emergency preparedness guidelines ahead of Eid Al Adha to ensure the wellbeing of the community during the holiday.
Vehicle guidelines include conducting regular maintenance, checking tyre pressure and adhere to specified load limits, ensure availability of fire extinguishers that comply with approved safety standards and adhere to precautionary measures and general safety instructions.
For homes, community members are advised to ensure provision of fire extinguishers, fire blankets and first aid kits, conduct routine maintenance to ensure safety of gas pipes and smoke detectors, turn off electricity before travelling and close gas cylinders securely and store them away from direct sunlight.
General guidelines for communities include ensuring compliance with Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority directives, yield right of way to emergency response vehicles and avoid gathering or crowding at accident sites.
