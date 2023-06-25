Dubai announces extended metro timings for Eid Al Adha 2023 holidays

By Web Desk Published: Sun 25 Jun 2023, 12:27 AM Last updated: Sun 25 Jun 2023, 12:40 AM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has announced extended metro timings for Eid Al Adha holidays.

The authority took to Twitter to announce that working hours of the Dubai Metro will be extended to 1am (the following day).

These timings will be operational from Friday, June 23 until Sunday, July 2, 2023.

