Dubai announces extended metro timings for Eid Al Adha 2023 holidays

The platform reminded participants that it will never ask for sensitive information outside its official website or communication channels
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has announced extended metro timings for Eid Al Adha holidays.
The authority took to Twitter to announce that working hours of the Dubai Metro will be extended to 1am (the following day).
These timings will be operational from Friday, June 23 until Sunday, July 2, 2023.
ALSO READ:
The platform reminded participants that it will never ask for sensitive information outside its official website or communication channels
Signboards have been put up on the highway to notify drivers of the change
The event, which took place in the Madareb Bani Hashem at the Royal Hashemite Court, featured number of musical and cultural performances
The ceremony will take place today at Zahran Palace, Amman, and the reception will be attended by international heads of state and members of several European and Asian royal families
For these people, recurring sickness, non-stop cough, and unexplainable chest pain served as a wake-up call, reminding them that smoking does nothing good for their bodies
This technology allows the hospital to promptly deliver medications to patients, significantly reducing response time and potentially saving lives in critical situations
Around 74 per cent of shoppers in the UAE feel that their favourite brands are not rewarding them for their loyalty — and 78 per cent would want to see more discounts
From buggy rides to yacht rentals, here are some activities you can enjoy at incredible prices